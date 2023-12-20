Stockton ex-police officer facing sexual abuse charges won't return to jail

A former Stockton police officer facing multiple sexual abuse charges won't be sent back to jail after prosecutors argued this week he had broken his house arrest.

Judge Michael Coughlan admonished former Sgt. On Friday, Nicholas Bloed, 43, at Superior Court in Stockton, but rejected a deputy district attorney's request to return him to San Joaquin County Jail without bail.

Bloed was charged a year ago with allegedly sexually assaulting multiple people while on duty with the Stockton Police Department.

He was put under house arrest at the beginning of the year after a judge granted him $1 million bail.

On Dec. 1, prosecutors sent documents to court showing Bloed had visited Raley's, Lowe's, and other places in Stockton and Sacramento multiple times between May and November.

In a court filing on Dec. 7, Bloed's lawyer said his client made most of the store trips while returning from allowed travel, such as doctor's appointments and attorney meetings, and had informed his probation officer.

Coughlan ordered Friday that "defendant is not allowed to go to grocery stores, hardware stores or any other types of stores," court documents show.

Also this week, a San Joaquin County jury found a man guilty of murder for killing his wife last year, according to the district attorney's office.

Investigators, including the sheriff's office, located Sergio Torres in Nebraska after Sonia Suarez was killed in June 2022, according to the DA's release. Torres received a firearm enhancement in addition to the murder conviction, the release stated.

"Domestic violence will be met with the full force of the law," District Attorney Ron Freitas said.

Torres is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 5.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety.

