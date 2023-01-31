Stockton family mourns woman, 63, killed in likely arson attack: She took 'care of everybody'

A memorial stands outside of a 4-unit apartment building which was heavily damaged by an alleged arson fire on Bancroft Way in north Stockton on Monday morning, Jan 31, 2023. A 63-year-old woman was found dead inside. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were also treated for burns.

The woman killed in what Stockton police say was an intentionally lit fire on Monday was 63-year-old Leola Johnson, a mother who a family friend described as "always taking care of everybody."

Johnson's son, Abdul Brown, and his family and friends gathered to console each other outside Johnson's home on Bancroft Way in north Stockton Tuesday morning. A memorial of candles and balloons had been set up near the fence of the triplex where Johnson lived.

Outside Johnson's apartment, the patio could be seen covered with soot, and the remains of burned-up tires were spread across the ground. Festive decorations that had been hung on Johnson's front door were curled up and blackened.

Through a large window that had been broken, a bed, a partially melted television, a chair and a refrigerator were visible. All were scorched, and the walls were black.

A family friend who was outside Johnson's house Tuesday morning said he had known her family for 13 years, and described Johnson as "always taking care of everybody."

A bedroom of a 4-unit apartment building which was heavily damaged by an alleged arson fire on Bancroft Way in north Stockton on Monday morning, Jan 31, 2023. A 63-year-old woman was found dead inside. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were also treated for burns.

The 63-year-old's death is being investigated as a homicide, police said, after arson investigators found on Monday that the fire appeared to have been set intentionally. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were also injured and are in the hospital, according to police.

The incident began at about 5:17 a.m. on Monday when someone called the fire department about a structure fire, a spokesman for the department said. When firefighters arrived, they found both Johnson's home and a vehicle on fire, he said.

Brown said he rushed to his mother's house in his car early Monday morning after he received a concerning text. "I flew over here, and the house was on fire," he said.

When Brown got to the house, firefighters were already there trying to extinguish the flames, he said. Brown's Mustang, which was parked on the curb, was also on fire, he said.

According to Brown, Johnson had been unable to walk, spent all of her time in bed and used a ventilator. A doctor had given her only a few months to live, Brown said.

The police department on Tuesday would not share any information about suspects or motives in the case. They are looking for witnesses who might have seen the fire start, Silva said.

“If someone saw someone leaving the scene … that information needs to get to our detectives immediately,” he said.

