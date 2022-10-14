Stockton killings not linked to Chicago homicides police say

Lights on a Stockton police vehicle flash in downtown Stockton.

Two unsolved homicides in Chicago are not linked to killings in Stockton and Oakland representatives of the Stockton and Chicago police departments said Friday.

That determination was made after reviewing tips suggesting that there was a link, officials said.

"Doing our due diligence, we ... contacted the Chicago PD, and based off of our investigation, we do not believe at this time that the cases are linked,” Stockton police spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said.

"We are aware of the Stockton Police Department investigations and are in contact with their detectives," the Chicago Police Department said in a statement. "At this time, we do not believe there is a link in these investigations."

In the 2018 Chicago case, a man in his 20s and a man in his 70s were fatally shot in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The question of a possible connection arose when multiple media outlets reported Thursday that Stockton police had contacted Chicago police to determine if the cases were linked.

Stockton police reached out to Chicago police after receiving tips containing news articles about the Chicago killings, Silva said.

Stockton police and federal investigators are currently searching for the perpetrator or perpetrators in a series of seven shootings — six fatal — in Stockton and Oakland between April 2021 and Sept. 2022.

About the time of the Chicago shootings, police released surveillance footage of a suspect, the Sun-Times reported. The footage showed a suspect walking down a sidewalk wearing dark-colored pants, a dark jacket and hat, and a neck gaiter pulled over the lower half of their face.

At the time, Chicago investigators noted the suspect's unusual gait, the Sun-Times reported.

Police Chief Stanley McFadden also noted the unusual stride of a person of interest captured on security footage in the Stockton investigation.

“At this time, (investigators) don’t believe that the two investigations are linked,” Silva said.

Silva did not say how police determined that the two investigations are unrelated, and said he did not know when Stockton police began following up on the Chicago homicide tips.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

