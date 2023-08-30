Stockton man, 8-year-old girl killed in Atwater crash, police say

Authorities are investigating a crash that caused injuries to several people and left two passengers including a child dead in Atwater.

At about 12:10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of traffic colliison with injuries at Green Sands Avenue and North Buhach Road, according to an Atwater Police Department news release.

Arriving officers located the two-vehicle collision involving a silver Toyota Corolla and a white Acura sedan. Authorities said several occupants inside the vehicles were injured in the collision and were transported to area hospitals.

Police said two passengers inside the Toyota, identified as Joshua Hitto, 26, of Stockton and an 8-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador, many details of the collision remain under investigation at this time.

“We’re trying to determine direction of travel and if speed was a factor,” Salvador said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor, according to authorities.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.