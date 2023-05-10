Stockton man arrested in connection with deadly Waterfront Warehouse shooting

The man accused of a deadly shooting at the Waterfront Warehouse in February has been arrested, according to Stockton police.

This week, Antonio Tamayo, 24, was arrested by U.S. Marshal Task Force on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide, according to a police statement.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 near the La Vaca Restaurant and Bar at the Waterfront Warehouse. Shots rang out just outside the bar and inside the warehouse.

A 41-year-old man died at the scene, and a 47-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were injured, police said.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden, left, talks with directors at the Inspire Academy of Barbering and Cosmetology Michelle Hickman, center, and Kim Ornelas at the Waterfront Warehouse in downtown Stockton during a police community walkthrough on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 after a multiple shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded at the business complex on Saturday night.

Days after the triple shooting, Chief Stanley McFadden and police visited the Waterfront Warehouse to encourage business owners and employees to call 911 early if they witness a serious conflict.

"Don't wait to call the police until after the fact," McFadden told waterfront workers during the visit.

At the time, the shooting marked the city's sixth reported homicide of 2023. The total number of homicides this year has grown to 22 since then. Stockton had 48 homicides in 2022.

Tamayo's arrest comes days after Stockton police announced arrests in a separate homicide case.

Iosua Sataua, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on March 4 near Southside Market. Police believe the teens shot and killed Jacob Haywood Thomas, 29, and Andrea Lee Jones, 24.

Tamayo was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. He is expected in court Thursday.

