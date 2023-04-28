Stockton police arrested a man Thursday for his alleged involvement in the death of a nine month old boy, according to a police statement.

The boy died of “major injuries related to child abuse” on Thursday after being taken to an Oakland-area hospital two days earlier, police said.

Stockton detectives arrested 31-year-old Leonel Mateo. He is behind bars at the San Joaquin County Jail and expected in court by Monday.

Police will not disclose the relationship between Mateo and the child “for the integrity of the investigation,” police spokesman David Scott said.

Scott also did not say what type of abuse appears to have occurred or where Mateo was arrested.

As of Friday morning, Mateo had not been charged with a crime, a search of court records showed.

Prosecutors have 48 business hours to either charge or release someone who has been arrested.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton man arrested after death of 9-month-old: police