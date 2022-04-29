Stockton man's charge dismissed in Joplin assault case

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Apr. 29—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed an assault charge on a Stockton man, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of his alleged victim.

Gage H. Burns, 20, was scheduled for a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree assault that was no longer needed when the prosecutor's office announced that the charge was being dismissed.

Burns was charged after an incident July 25 at his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Rex Avenue in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that he entered the apartment unannounced and assaulted a male friend of the ex-girlfriend, punching him in the face.

