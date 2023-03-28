Stockton man's record brings federal charges for gun possession

A gun on display at a Stockton police conference in June. For those with felony records, gun possession can lead to federal charges.

A Stockton man was charged with federal drug and gun crimes under a nationwide program aimed at punishing felons with convictions for possessing firearms, the U.S. Department of Justice stated Monday.

Ulises Muro-Robles, 38, was indicted this week in a California federal courthouse for allegedly possessing a gun despite prior felonies, and allegedly having drugs for sale.

Muro-Robles was arrested in 2020 after law enforcement said they found his handgun. Officers also allegedly discovered 5.1 kilograms — or about 11 pounds — of heroin, and 280 grams, roughly half a pound, of cocaine.

Muro-Robles was convicted previously for assault with a deadly weapon and battery, the DOJ stated.

If convicted, he could receive up to 15 years for the gun charge, and 10 years to a life sentence if convicted for the drug charges, according to the statement.

"The charges are only allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," the DOJ stated.

Muro-Robles and others across the U.S. have been hit with stiff federal gun charges for decades as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program President George W. Bush started in 2001.

The program aims to reduce violence by charging former felons found with guns in federal court — often leading to longer sentences than a defendant might typically get in state court, where gun crimes are often charged. Critics have argued that the Project Safe Neighborhoods singles out Black Americans by focusing disproportionately on Black communities.

In 2017, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions revamped the project, telling prosecutors across the U.S. they would be assessed based on its progress, USA Today reported.

In addition to Muro-Robles' case, felon-in possession-charges have appeared in multiple high-profile Stockton criminal cases in recent years.

After his arrest last October, a man accused of carrying out serial killings in Stockton and Oakland was charged for having a gun and ammunition despite prior felonies.

Last May, a man accused of killing a Stockton Unified School District employee was arraigned on felon-in-possession charges in addition to a murder charge, Bay City News reported.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton man's record brings federal charges for gun possession