Stockton moves forward with inclusive playground, but some residents aren't happy

A new playground is coming to Stockton, but not everyone is happy about it.

Construction on north Stockton's first inclusive playground at Sandman Park is expected to begin in May. Stockton City Council approved funding and plans for the project on Tuesday.

Inclusive playgrounds are designed to promote play among children of differing abilities, ages and communities.

Renderings of new playground equipment that will be installed at Sandman Park in north Stockton.

City staff said that over the years, parents have asked for another inclusive playground in Stockton. As of January, the playground at south Stockton's Van Buskirk Park is the only playground designed for children of all abilities.

Plans for the new playground, located at the corner of Don and Waudman Avenues, include sensory rails, rubberized surfacing and ramps, and wheelchair accessible elements, according to Interim Public Works Director Chad Reed. The playground will cost the city $395,405.

Several residents — mainly from south Stockton — attended the city council meeting to voice their concerns about more money going to the north side, while the parks in their area have long needed improvements.

"You see how cute that little playground was?" Pat Barrett, a south Stockton resident, asked after renderings for the Sandman Park playground were shown. "I don't see my kids on the south side getting that kind of playground. I don't get it. Why is the south side so neglected?"

Another public commenter, who didn't give her last name, echoed Barrett's sentiments.

"If they're spending all that money over there, how come they can't give us some love over here?" the woman, who identified herself as Denise, said.

For years, south Stockton residents have been calling for the renovation of McKinley Park, which has been a staple in the community for decades.

In 2020, Stockton received $8.5 million from the Statewide Park and Development and Revitalization Program to be used on McKinley Park renovations. The city conducted at least a half-dozen community meetings where residents were asked what they wanted in the park.

In 2022, former Public Works Director Jodi Almassy said design was about 50% complete for park improvements. Included in the design were new basketball and tennis courts, new baseball and soccer fields, and a new playground. The McKinley pool and pool house, which have been closed for over six years, would also be renovated.

The McKinley Community Center is located in McKinley Park at 424 E 9th Street in south Stockton.

At the time, city officials said they hoped to have McKinley Park renovations done by the end of 2023. However, the project was not advertised for construction until November 2023. A construction contract is expected to be awarded at a February city council meeting, with an estimated completion date of fall 2025, according to the city's website.

District 2 Councilman Dan Wright said that the city plans to "continue to chip away" at renovations for parks across Stockton.

"This project has been in the works a long time too. This didn't happen overnight, but it did start just like the comments made tonight," Wright said. "It started with somebody expressing a concern that we didn't have enough parks in the city for our differently abled kids out there. This is one step in addressing that particular need."

For the south side, Wright pointed to a $7 million grant Stockton was recently awarded by California State Parks for the Van Buskirk Park renovation. The money will be used to build a new skate park, two full-size basketball courts, a BMX track, and bike trail with lights and landscaping.

"That's going to address a lot of those recreational needs that people are looking for on the south side. It's significant," Wright said.

Reed anticipates that construction of the new playground at Sandman Park will conclude in June. There currently isn't a set budget or timeline for renovations to Van Buskirk Park.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton moves forward with inclusive playground