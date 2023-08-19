Stockton officers 'always on alert' after two officers shot in two years

When alleged carjackers unleashed more than 25 rounds at a police sergeant amid a car chase this month, Stockton hit a grim milestone: two officers shot on-duty in just over two years.

The sergeant, whom police have not identified publicly, was shot and wounded Aug. 2 in the Jamestown area of north Stockton — less than a mile from where officer Jimmy Inn was killed during a domestic violence-related call just over two years before. Inn was the first Stockton police officer shot on-duty in nine years.

Stockton Police officers guard a perimeter at Kentfield Road at Gateway Drive while searching for suspects after an officer was shot during a police pursuit in Stockton on Aug. 2, 2023.

As gun violence against officers seems to spike locally, national politicians and media have argued that protests against police violence have escalated into a “war on cops” — especially after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered Black resident George Floyd in May 2020.

But have shootings against police actually increased? And are they more common in Stockton?

Is there a 'war on cops'?

Across the U.S., shootings of police officers have increased in recent years — but only slightly, according to the "Gun victimization in the line of duty" report.

Researchers that study police work found that from 2014 — the year anti-police violence protests arose across the country after Officer Darren Wilson killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri — through 2019, about 30 officers for every 100,000 were shot on duty.

That works out to about 0.03%. Of those who suffered gun violence, about six in every 100,000 officers died - 0.006%, the researchers found.

Shootings of police officers peaked in 2016 at about 44 officers for every 100,000 in service, and about nine of those died of their injuries.

By 2019, the number dropped to about 38 officers shot on duty for every 100,000, with roughly five fatalities.

Overall, the number of officer shootings trended upward over the six years the researchers studied, at a rate of about five shootings per 100,000 officers per year.

A Stockton Police officer stands watch at Tee's Car Care hers a man was reportedly shot to death in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stockton.

For 2020 and beyond, it’s tough to tell whether officers faced more or less gun violence.

The most recent numbers from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive — where the police researchers got their data — may include atypical cases that don't reflect citizen violence against officers, such as suicides and accidental “blue on blue” shootings.

Information the FBI gathers from police departments can provide a partial picture: in 2022, 46 officers were shot and killed across the U.S. from January to November, according to an FBI report.

That number under-represents the scope of gun violence against officers, because it doesn’t account for cases in which officers survive their injuries.

How does Stockton compare?

On average, officers in California were less likely to be shot than officers in most other states, researchers found.

The Golden State ranked in the bottom 15 of all 50 states and D.C. for the rate of gun assaults against police officers over the six years the researchers studied.

In contrast, officers in Mississippi, New Mexico and Arkansas faced the highest shooting rates, the researchers found.

For its part, Stockton has had three officers shot since 2014, when the Gun Violence Archive began keeping track.

The Beyond the Call of Duty organization was at the Stockton Police Department Saturday morning to honor Officer Jimmy Inn who was killed in the line of duty, The group is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and to support the families and communities of the fallen.

In addition to Inn’s death in 2021 and the shooting of the sergeant earlier this month, a Stockton police officer was injured in an accidental shooting during a training exercise in September 2020.

The last Stockton officer shot prior to 2014 was Officer Keith Barry in March 2012, according to the police department.

Riverside, California — with roughly the same population as Stockton — saw four officer shootings since 2014, one more than Stockton did in that time frame, according to the archive.

What the data can't capture, however, are the ways officer shootings impact how law enforcement officers perceive risk on the street.

“It doesn’t fluctuate like that (...) every call is a potential dangerous call,” said Elbert Holman, a veteran of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office who patrolled Stockton and the surrounding county in the late 1970s.

“Now, you don’t approach it like you’re on pins and needles (…) you’re just aware,” Holman said. “That’s how you carried yourself.”

The type of risk officers face may also be changing. "If you look back from the late 1970s, to (around) 2010, it was usually a lot of entries into dwellings (that led to shootings)," Tammie Murrell, director of San Joaquin Delta College's POST academy and a veteran of multiple local law enforcement agencies, said.

The Color Guard stand after presenting the Colors to start the 2023 San Joaquin County Peace Officer Memorial on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Stockton Police Department. (SARA NEVIS/FOR THE RECORD)

Today, "there are just more guns out there now and more people willing to use them."

The data also doesn't capture the human impact when even one officer is shot.

After a deputy was shot and killed during Murrell's career at the sheriff's office, she looked back at those traumatic memories.

"We would wake up in the middle of the night," she said. "(We) didn't sleep good. It would always be the same image."

Getting past an officer being shot isn't always guaranteed.

"Any time you're in that kind of trauma...most officers recover from it, some never do."

This article originally appeared on The Record: Two Stockton officers shot within 2 years. Is there a 'war on cops'?