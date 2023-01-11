Man fatally shot by Stockton police identified

The man shot and killed by five Stockton police officers at Hammer Landing on Tuesday was Rico Ruiz-Altamirano, 33, according to a statement by police Wednesday morning.

The officers who shot at Ruiz-Altamirano were Officers Brian Hooper, Michael Kachalkin, Ruben Meza, Marcos Alonso and Jack Orosco, all from the Field Operations Division, the statement said.

The officers shot and killed Altamirano after he allegedly called the police on himself and threatened to take a worker hostage at the Stockton shopping center.

It all started at 4:17 a.m. when someone called to report that a man was threatening him with a handgun in the area of West Hammer Lane near Interstate 5, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement released Tuesday.

Police said the man who had the gun, too, then called the police, to report he had a firearm.

The man allegedly showed another person — an employee at a nearby business — the gun and told the employee he was going to take him hostage, police spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said.

Officers arriving at the shopping center saw the man, who in addition to having the firearm also was wearing body armor. The officers began negotiations with him, police said.

"During the negotiations, the man asked the officers to take his life several times and also took off the body armor," Stockton Police spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said.

He said he did not know if the officers' guns were drawn during their interaction with the man.

Multi-agency law enforcement officers examine the scene of a fatal police shooting near the Excel gas station at Hammer Lane near Interstate 5 in Stockton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

An unspecified amount of time later, the man "zeroed in on" someone who was driving into the parking lot, according to Silva.

"He focused his attention on that bystander" Silva said, "and that's when the suspect pointed his firearm at that citizen" while the person was still in their car.

That's when the five officers fired their guns. Police tried life-saving measures, but the man died, according to the statement.

The man's identity is not yet known, while police continue their investigation. It is unclear if he knew the bystander, Silva said Tuesday. He added he does not believe the man fired any shots.

Tuesday's fatal police shooting was the first to occur in Stockton since February 2022, when a Stockton officer shot 54-year-old Tracy Gaeta to death in her car near Roberts and Rolerson roads.

In December 2021, Stockton officers shot and killed a man after he allegedly fired shots in the parking lot of the police department building on Market Street.

Law enforcement officers examine the scene of a police shooting at the Excel gas station at Hammer Lane near Interstate 5 in Stockton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

A spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner could not immediately be reached to identify the person shot on Tuesday.

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, screens typically used by law enforcement to shield a body from view had been placed outside a row of businesses on the east side of Hammer Landing, facing the Excel gas station.

A white portable awning shielded the spot from the rain.

About a third of the shopping center was sectioned off with crime scene tape. At least four red evidence markers could be seen beside the body screens, and a white sedan was parked nearby.

Investigators found a loaded 40-caliber handgun and a tan body armor vest in the area, according to the statement on Wednesday.

The California Department of Justice and San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office as well as Stockton police are investigating the shooting.

The five officers who shot the man have been placed on leave, as is the police department's protocol, Silva said.

