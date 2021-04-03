Stockton police accused of beating Black teen

Minyvonne Burke
·3 min read

The family of a Black teenager who said Stockton, California, police "viciously beat" him during a 2020 arrest filed a federal lawsuit against the city and four officers.

The teen, Devin Carter, was left with bruises on both eyes as well as scratches on his face and back after he was arrested following a Dec. 30, 2020, traffic stop. Two officers, Michael Stiles and Omar Villapudua, were fired over the incident.

John Burris, an attorney for the family, released photos of Carter's bruises as well as police body camera video.

The footage shows an officer yelling at Carter to "take his f------ seat belt off."

"OK, OK, OK. I'm down," Carter responds as he's pulled from his car and forced to the ground. "I'm not resisting," the 17-year-old repeatedly says.

In the video, Carter can be heard screaming in pain and repeatedly saying "ow" as officers place him in handcuffs.

Images released by Carter&#39;s attorney show the extent of his injuries. (Courtesy Law Offices of John Burris)
Images released by Carter's attorney show the extent of his injuries. (Courtesy Law Offices of John Burris)

Burris said the officers acted like a "pack of wolves and "without any provocation or cause, pulled the young black man from his car and viciously beat him."

He said he had not seen a police beating this violent since Rodney King, a Black man who was beaten by Los Angeles police in March 1991. The city erupted in riots in 1992 after a jury acquitted four white officers seen in video footage beating King.

"Devin was afraid that the officers were going to beat him to death," the attorney said in a press release.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday, says that Carter was driving to his father's house when officers began following him in an attempt to pull him over for speeding. The teen was initially unaware that police were behind him, the suit states.

The lawsuit accuses officers of using a "pursuit intervention technique" to get Carter to stop, which caused another vehicle to swerve. The car was hit by a police vehicle, according to the suit, which states that Carter was unaware of the accident.

The teen eventually stopped and waited in his car with his hands "visibly raised above the steering wheel," the lawsuit says. He was then pulled from the car and slammed to the ground, according to the lawsuit.

"Devin Carter immediately curled up in a fetal position as multiple officers gathered around him and viciously beat him with their closed fist and feet," it says. "Devin Carter was kneed in his face by an officer and was struck in the face a number of times. Additionally, Devin Carter was kicked and kneed in his side and back."

The lawsuit says that Carter posed no threat to officers while he was restrained on the ground and did not resist.

Stockton police said that the pursuit began when officers saw Carter driving "erratically and speeding in excess of 100 mph." The department accused the teen of turning off his headlights and leading police on a roughly three-minute pursuit.

He stopped after crashing when he lost control on a turn, police said. He was booked into juvenile detention facility on charges of evading and resisting arrest.

Four officers used force during the arrest, according to Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones. They were initially placed on administrative leave, but the chief said in a statement Tuesday that "several" officers had been disciplined.

Officers Stiles and Villapudua were fired for acting "well outside the scope of both our policy and training," Jones said.

"Our department has policies that state we should make attempts to avoid striking an arrestee around the head and neck area when possible. Given this set of circumstances, I cannot and will not condone any excessive force," he said in a statement. "Additionally, any use of profanity is considered unwarranted and not professional."

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is also reviewing the case.

The Stockton Police Department, the city attorney, and the Stockton Police Officers' Association did not immediately return a request for comment Saturday.

Mayor Kevin Lincoln said he was "deeply saddened and concerned" about what took place during Carter's arrest.

Recommended Stories

  • Person County deputy shoots to death a man holding hostages, sheriff says

    The Person County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy has been placed on leave while the State Bureau of Investigations reviews the shooting.

  • Op-Ed: LAPD violence in Echo Park enforced class divisions, not public safety

    This is gentrification in action. When those with power and wealth cannot achieve their aims through public acquiescence, police violence becomes useful.

  • Biden's border 'catastrophe' builds despite GOP calls for for solutions

    Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan R-Ohio, join 'Hannity' to discuss the president's immigration agenda

  • Congresswomen pull endorsements after candidate's Chinese immigrant remarks

    The California congresswomen said they tried to get GOP House candidate Sery Kim of Texas to apologize.

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • The Gas Engine Is Dead. Welcome to the Electric Revolution.

    With new all-electric pledges sparking around the globe, the combustion motor looks about to, well, combust.

  • Parlier police chief dismissed after 4 years with department

    Parlier's mayor and city council have decided to dismiss Chief Jose Garza over the objections of many officers and community members.

  • Judge Orders YoungBoy Never Broke Again to Remain in Jail Until Trial

    The order stems from a 2020 arrest in which the rapper was hit with drug and weapons-related charges. His bond was set for $540,000 last month.

  • Man Rams Truck Through Doors of Furniture Store in Stockton, California

    A man’s early-morning attack on a furniture store in Stockton, California, on March 26 was captured on a security camera, and police say the man is now wanted for felony vandalism, local media reported.Surveillance footage from Michelle’s Furniture and Mattress on Pacific Avenue shows the man drinking from a plastic red cup and pointing a firearm at the store’s front doors. He then walks away but reappears behind the wheel of a truck and rams through the glass doors, damaging them, before backing up.The store’s owner, Mike Awawdeh, told Storyful they had moved into the premises just three weeks prior. Awawdeh said he suspected the man was a local competitor. “We are a new store just trying to make ends meet,” Awawdeh said. “It’s very sad we had to experience this as a new business to the community.”Storyful has reached out to Stockton Police for more information on the incident. Credit: Michelle’s Furniture via Storyful

  • This year's Final Four has a distinctly western flavor

    Perhaps more than any other sport, college basketball is accused of "East Coast bias." Those complaints from fans of West Coast fans may be justified at times, but, generally, teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big East, Big Ten, or SEC do make up the bulk of the Final Four. That's not the case this year. For the first time on record, all four teams in the semifinals of the Men's Division I tournament are from west of the Mississippi River, which means there will be a champion from that half of the country for the first time since 2008, when Kansas won the title. This year's crop of contenders include No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Houston, who will square off in an all-Texas contest to start Saturday's festivities at 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS, and No. 1 Gonzaga (who hail from Spokane, Washington) and No. 11 UCLA. Those two teams are scheduled to tip off at 8:34 p.m. ET, also on CBS. Although it's unique – the last time there were even three west-of-the-Mississippi teams in the Final Four was 1995 — the western flavor of this year's Final Four makes sense. Undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor have been the two best teams all year, and the normal eastern powers like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Michigan State had down seasons. Meanwhile, the Pac-12, widely considered the weakest of the major power conferences in college basketball, took the tournament by storm. Even though the league had no team seeded higher than 5th in the field, four of them made the Sweet 16, and three made the Elite 8, with UCLA going on a shocking run to the Final Four. The trend is holding true on the women's side, as well: Stanford and Arizona will face off in an all-Pac-12 title game Sunday night. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • The Virus Drove Churchgoers Away. Will Easter Bring Them Back?

    NEW YORK — The Rev. Henry Torres told his parishioners, who had gathered on Palm Sunday in socially distanced rows of half-empty pews, that God had not abandoned them. The virus had killed dozens of regulars at the church, St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church in Queens, and the pandemic forced it to close its doors for months last year. But the parishioners were there now, he said, which was a sign of hope. “Even through difficulties, God is at work,” Torres said. “Even when people are suffering, even if it may seem that God is silent, that does not mean that God is absent.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times That is a message that many Christians — and the cash-strapped churches that minister to them — are eager to believe this Easter, as the springtime celebration of hope and renewal on Sunday coincides with rising vaccination rates and the promise of a return to something resembling normal life. Religious services during the Holy Week holidays, which began on Palm Sunday and end on Easter, are among the most well-attended of the year, and this year they offer churches a chance to begin rebuilding their flocks and regaining their financial health. But the question of whether people will return is a crucial one. Across the city, many churches have still not reopened despite state rules that would allow them to do so. The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, a nationally prominent Black church, said concerns over the coronavirus, and its disproportionate impact on the Black community, would keep his church from reopening until at least the fall. Nicholas Richardson, a spokesman for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, said many of its churches had also not reopened. When the diocese introduced a program last fall to allow its 190 parishes to pay a reduced tithe to the diocese, roughly half of them applied. “It varies church by church,” he said. “Pledges are not necessarily dramatically down, but donations given to the collection plate are hopelessly down.” The Rev. Patrick J. West, the pastor at St. Sebastian, said he and other priests have fretted over the return of parishioners when they gather for meals. Parishioners still fear the virus, which has killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers, and many have become accustomed to watching Mass online from the comforts of home, he said. “The word I use is ‘repatriate,’” he said. “How are we going to repatriate people back to the church? I don’t think it’s a matter of people’s faith, it’s a matter of health and safety. They need to be convinced that it is safe to worship in a congregation again, and I think that is absolutely right.” The hardships of the pandemic have been keenly felt at St. Sebastian, a bustling parish that offers Mass in English, Spanish and Tagalog inside a soaring, windowless space that was once a Loews movie theater. It sits on a busy intersection in the shadow of elevated subway tracks in Woodside, a working class but quickly gentrifying part of Queens where roughly 10% of the residents have been infected by the coronavirus, according to city data. “A lot of people have died,” said Micky Torres, a Filipino immigrant and longtime parishioner. A close friend of his from the parish died of COVID-19 in the first weeks of the pandemic, he said. It was his first of several Zoom funerals. “It was very sad and very weird.” At least 50 active parishioners at St. Sebastian have died of COVID-19, many in the early days of the pandemic when holding a funeral was impossible because the church was closed, said West. He began his assignment in the parish, which was founded in 1894 and moved into the former theater in 1954, shortly after churches were allowed to reopen at the end of June. The death rate in Woodside is higher than in the city as a whole, according to city data. “When I first got here it was memorial Mass after memorial Mass after memorial Mass,” he said. “We were having seven a week, plus funeral Masses for the people who were dying at that same time. We are still doing memorial Masses a year later.” St. Sebastian would normally welcome as many as 5,000 worshippers before the pandemic across several Masses on Saturdays and Sundays, said West. But pandemic rules limit its capacity to 50% and require social distancing. A good weekend now would draw roughly 1,200 people, less than a quarter of the pre-pandemic crowd, the pastor said. He said he hoped attendance at Easter would be robust, but there was no way to know for sure. The parish has adjusted in other ways, too. Masks and social distancing are required; hand sanitizer is readily available. Parishioners have also replaced the sign of peace, traditionally a handshake, with a nod or a wave. Churches were closed for 15 weeks during the first months of the pandemic last year, which included Holy Week. Even after they reopened at 25% capacity, many parishioners stayed away. That deprived parishes of both the people whose physical presence wills the community into existence, and the donations they make each week that help pay the bills. The resulting turmoil has wreaked havoc on the finances of churches across the New York region and the country, including icons like St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan and more humble houses of worship like St. Sebastian. All depend heavily on weekly donations to pay their expenses, which include utilities, staff salaries and an 8% tax paid to the local diocese. “We are hurting,” said West, who estimated the parish’s income had gone down 35% during the pandemic. The shortfall had forced him to keep the parish center closed, to lay off staff members in the parish office and even to ask the Diocese of Brooklyn to transfer one priest away from St. Sebastian. “We have a large immigrant population, and people are not used to using electronic payments or even writing checks,” said West. “If they are not physically here to donate cash, then we don’t physically get the donation.” Many Christians attend in-person services only on Christmas and Easter. Donations given on those two holidays make up 10% of the annual collection for most Catholic parishes, said Matthew Manion, the director for the Center for Church Management at Villanova University. He researched church finances during the pandemic and found steep income declines in parishes of all sizes. Based on figures from last year, he projects a 20% to 25% decline in the 2021 fiscal year, which may be exacerbated if people keep watching Mass online instead of in person. “The big questions are, Will Catholics who practice their faith frequently come back? And Catholics who practice their faith less frequently, are they gone for good?” said Manion. “Both of those answers could have big impacts, spiritually and financially.” He added: “Easter will be an interesting experiment. The spring will tell us a lot about what fiscal year 2022 and beyond will look like.” The mood was wary but hopeful at St. Sebastian on Palm Sunday, where street vendors sold woven palm fronds outside in the rain and a group of parishioners stood in the church foyer to listen to Mass, despite the audible rush and rattle of the elevated subway passing outside. Fewer than half the seats were filled at the morning’s English Mass, but a Spanish service later in the day was so well attended that worshippers were sent to the auditorium of the parish school so they could watch it on livestream while still obeying social distancing rules. Manuel Gil, a Peruvian immigrant who has worshipped at St. Sebastian for 25 years, said he thought the aftermath of the pandemic might actually bring more people to church, not fewer. “The important thing is that people have faith,” he said. “I think more people will come after the pandemic, because people whose families or friends have passed away will be looking for God. People’s lives have changed.” Speaking from the pulpit, Henry Torres urged parishioners to see the empty pews all around them as not just a manifestation of pandemic-era rules, but as vacant seats that might have been filled by those who died in the last year. But they should not dwell in sadness, he told the flock. Instead, they should celebrate the fact that they have survived. “You and I have been privileged and given an opportunity,” he said. “An hour from now is not promised. Tomorrow is not promised. All we have is right here and right now. Let us work right here and right now on our intimacy with God.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A fake music festival in Belgium turned into chaos as police tried to disperse crowds of partygoers

    Videos show police using water and pepper spray to break up thousands of people who attended the fake music festival as an April Fools' Day joke.

  • Senior officer says Chauvin used 'totally unnecessary' force on George Floyd

    A Minneapolis homicide investigator testified on Friday that Derek Chauvin used "totally unnecessary" deadly force when kneeling on George Floyd's neck during an arrest last May that sparked global protests against police brutality. Chauvin, who is white, was fired by the city's police department the day after he was captured on video on top of a handcuffed Floyd as the 46-year-old Black man was dying. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

  • Father, son play catch outside Fenway Park before Opening Day

    It really doesn't get more wholesome than this! Travis Gonick and his 9-year-old son, TJ, played catch outside Fenway Park before today's season opener. With the exception of last year due to COVID restrictions, TJ has been to every opening day game since he was born.

  • Red Sox chairman Tom Werner 'delighted' to add LeBron James to Fenway Sports Group

    Tom Werner says having the NBA superstar and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, as part of the ownership group is "a statement of our desire for inclusion."

  • Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccination despite blood clotting case

    Australia will continue its inoculation programme with AstraZeneca PLC, health officials said on Saturday, after a blood clotting case raised concern about the safety of the vaccine. A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting, days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, suffering serious thrombosis, a condition that prevents normal blood flow though the circulatory system. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulator and a panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), met late Friday and early Saturday to discuss further advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.