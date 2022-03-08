Stockton police arrest suspect in connection with fatal shooting

Police are investigating the 13th homicide in Stockton in 2022.

The Stockton Police Department is investigating the first homicide of March and the 13th homicide of the year.

At 2:29 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of S. San Joaquin Street.

A 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were found shot when officers arrived at the scene. Both men were transported to an area hospital where the 41-year-old man died from injuries, police said in a Facebook post.

According to police, detectives learned that Cordero Currington, the 34-year-old man who was shot at the scene had shot the 41-year-old man and as he tried to get away, shot himself in the leg.

Once medically cleared Currington was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder and various weapon charges, police said.

Currington is in custody with no bail allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

