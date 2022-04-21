Stockton Police chief finalists discuss the Stagg High fatal attack, trust

Monday's fatal stabbing of a Stagg High School student was one of several topics discussed by the four finalists to be Stockton's next police chief Monday at the Bob Hope Theatre.

The candidates — two of them Stockton natives who have served 25 years or more with the Stockton Police Department — answered submitted questions moderated by San Joaquin County Delta College adjunct instructor Gene Acevedo in front of a modest crowd of about 120. City Manager Harry Black said following former Chief Eric Jones’ 10-year tenure leading the Stockton Police Department, it is time for the city to do something different.

“The fact that we have so many people in attendance here this evening to hear from the Stockton police chief candidates is inspiring, thank you for coming. It means you all care about and are invested in our community,” Black said. “This is an opportunity for the community to re-engage and participate in the process.”

Audience members listen to a town hall meeting featuring four candidates for Stockton Police chief, Stockton Police deputy chief Kathryn Nance, Stockton Police captain Antonio" Tony" Sajor, San Jose Police deputy chief Stan McFadden and former Philadelphia Police deputy commissioner Joe Sullivan at the Bob Hope theater in downtown Stockton.

The Bob Hope Theatre has a seating capacity of about 2,000. But less than a few thousand, and less than 0.05% of Stockton’s residents showed up at the town hall. No livestream was available for residents who did not make the evening trek downtown.

Of the 17 questions that were submitted from the community, four were posed to the candidates. Most of the night’s questions came from Stockton city council members. Connie Cochran, Stockton’s public information officer, said many of the community questions mirrored each other or the council's questions. The four finalists had already completed a panel interview earlier in the day from the City Manager’s Review Board, law enforcement representatives and city staff.

Audience members were given the opportunity to meet with the candidates in the lobby after the meeting.

Tragedy in a violence-filled year

Stockton Police deputy chief Kathryn Nance, right, talks with a Stockton resident Xavier Contreras during a meet and greet session after a town hall meeting featuring four candidates for Stockton Police chief at the Bob Hope theater in downtown Stockton.

Alycia Reynaga, a 15-year-old Stagg High freshman, was stabbed to death by an intruder on the school’s campus on Monday. Anthony Gray, the man accused of killing her, appeared in court on Wednesday.

For local candidates Stockton Police Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance and Stockton Police Capt. Tony Sajor Jr., Monday’s tragedy was personal.

Sajor Jr. said the tragic death at Stagg hit a number of people he knows closely, including his two high school-age sons.

Stockton Police captain Antonio "Tony" Sajor answered questions as one of four candidates for Stockton Police chief, during a town hall meeting at the Bob Hope Theatre in downtown Stockton.

“Officers are hurting too. As the chief of police my role is to work on how we can provide a feeling of security on campus … what training can we give to the school? Also looking at prevention (and security.) Many of Stockton’s schools were built in the 50s, 60s, and 70s … they were built in a very open neighborhood format.”

Stockton Unified officials said Monday the district will be revisiting campus security.

Former Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan said its the police department's responsibility to do everything to try and understand why such a tragedy took place.

“Was there something different, was there a point in this person’s life we could have intervened?” Sullivan said. “What’s important besides a successful prosecution is finding some piece of information to utilize in the future to prevent something like this from happening again.”

Stockton has seen a more than 120% increase in homicides on the year in a wave of gun violence. Nance said she would continue the path Jones carved if chosen to be Stockton’s first female police chief.

“We have a very successful Operation Ceasefire that we can continue to follow but community involvement needs to be at the forefront,” Nance said. “It needs to happen in the intervention phase and the prevention phase before we can get to enforcement.”

San Jose Deputy Chief Stan McFadden, who would be Stockton’s first Black police chief, said reducing crime comes from trust and early intervention.

“You have to gain the trust of communities … it starts with prevention,” McFadden said. “We need to inspire (kids) and lead them on the right path. You can truly reduce crime by allowing neighborhoods to thrive.”

Trust and transparency

Gene Acevedo, far left, moderates a town hall meeting that featured 4 candidates for Stockton Police chief, Stockton Police deputy chief Kathryn Nance, 2nd from left, Stockton Police captain Antonio" Tony" Sajor, San Jose Police deputy chief Stan McFadden and former Philadelphia Police deputy commissioner Joe Sullivan at the Bob Hope Theatre in downtown Stockton.

McFadden said to bridge the gap between the police department and the community, police officers must be willing to have honest conversations and correct their behavior based on community feedback.

“I think it’s more important to deal with each community as it fits,” he said. “Sometimes you have to bring the table and the coffee to where people are … it has to work from the ground up, and everyone has to buy in. Accepting and honing feedback from the community will bridge those gaps.

Sullivan said trust begins with transparency.

Former Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan answered questions as one of four candidates for Stockton Police chief, during a town hall meeting at the Bob Hope Theatre in downtown Stockton.

“Citizens of Stockton have a right to be involved in policing,” Sullivan said. “I want to make sure that when we’re addressing violent crime, we’re being laser focused … when we do have to go in and serve warrants and take aggressive law enforcement action, (we need) to be right there explaining to communities shortly thereafter what just transpired.”

Uplifting a battered police department

When voters approved Measure A in 2013 to help pull the city out of bankruptcy, one of the pledges was to add 120 sworn officers in the following three years. That didn’t happen. Nance, who oversees hiring, recruitment and retention at the Stockton Police Department, said recruiting officers has been challenging.

“The applicant pool is not what it was before,” Nance said. “My No. 1 goal is trying to make sure we have enough community trust that if somebody says, ‘my son wants to work for the Stockton Police Department,’ I wholeheartedly want them to, and to send them my way so we can hire them.”

After recruitment and hiring, retention is the next challenge. Jasmine Dellafosse, a community organizer who sits on the City Manager Review Board, said the city is expecting at least 34 officers to retire this year alone, and has 75 officer vacancies.

“We’ve hired three-times (120 officers) and are still trying to meet that level,” Sajor Jr. Said. “Through impacting morale and providing the best opportunities for people to become law enforcement in Stockton, we will reach that number one day.”

Nance said Stockton police officers are feeling overstressed and overworked from the crime wave they’re having to deal with in Stockton this year. McFadden said raising morale and diversifying the force and is critical to building the Stockton Police Department back up.

San Jose Police deputy chief Stan McFadden answered questions as one of four candidates for Stockton Police chief, during a town hall meeting at the Bob Hope Theatre in downtown Stockton.

“I want to bring hope. Information has come to me that your morale is low in this department,” McFadden said. “You have to diversify your police department. Its harder to recruit different individuals if we don’t see that on the force. You have to get out in those communities that are underserved … if we get into the areas that we need to be, we can build this department up and I truly believe we can hit those numbers.”

The city expects a playback video of the town hall to be available in the coming days.

