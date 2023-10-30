Stockton police investigate credit union robbery

Police are investigating reports of a robbery at a north Stockton credit union Monday morning.

The robbery was reported at the Valley Strong Credit Union in the Venetian Square shopping center, at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and March Lane.

No one has yet been arrested, officer David Scott said.

It's not yet clear what was stolen. Further details, such as any information about possible suspects, can't yet be confirmed by police, according to Scott.

At about 11:40 a.m., at least three Stockton police SUVs with lights flashing had surrounded the credit union's west entrance. Officers entered and exited the building and did not appear distressed.

At about 11:50 a.m., police could be seen inside the credit union interviewing an employee standing behind the counter. A police crime scene investigator entered the building a few minutes later.

The branch will be closed for the rest of the day, a Valley Strong employee said.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton police investigate Valley Strong credit union robbery