Stockton Police units rushed to the scene of a shooting just after 1 p.m. Friday at West Lane Plaza in north Stockton, a department spokesman said.

Paramedics rushed a man with gunshot wounds to the hospital, Officer David Scott said. The man's condition wasn't known, Scott said.

Around 2 p.m., a light green van that may have been involved could be seen stopped in the plaza's parking lot with the driver's door open. Police had encircled the western half of the lot with crime scene tape and could be seen interviewing witnesses by about 2:00 p.m.

Police have released no information about suspects or motives.

Stockton Police investigate a shooting at the West Lane Plaza shopping center in Stockton on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back at Recordnet.com for updates.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton Police investigate shooting at West Lane Plaza shopping center