Stockton police: Man dies after tent set on fire near Mormon Slough

A man died after a tent he was occupying near Airport Way and Mormon Slough in Stockton was set on fire Thursday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At about 5:33 p.m. the 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were inside the tent when someone set the tent and the two occupants on fire, police said.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, where the man died of his injuries, according to police.

