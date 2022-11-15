Stockton police officer charged with elder theft, forgery, credit card fraud

20131016 -- Three new officers were sworn in at the Stockton Police Department by Chief Jones Wednesday October 16. They also announced the hiring of two new police trainees. Chief Jones is seen here with Ny Tran.Transmission Reference: REC1310161756383127

Stockton police officer Ny Tran wore a gray suit at a brief court hearing Monday, in which he was the defendant.

The officer faces charges of elder theft, grand theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and three counts of forgery.

Tran was arrested last week. He remains on administrative leave.

Tran’s attorney Chris Walsh asked San Joaquin County Judge Ronald Northup to object to having news outlet show his client's face. The attorney said he received discovery Monday and hasn’t been able to look through it.

Northup denied Walsh's request.

A protective order was issued and given to the judge. Tran is to follow the order and stay away from the victim, whose name remained confidential during the court hearing, and to continue pretrial monitoring.

"We're going to look closely at the evidence, obviously, if he's done something wrong, they'll be accountability for that," Walsh said. "In the meantime, I would ask folks not to prejudge this case, and let the process play out. He's presumed innocent until proven guilty. Even though he's a police officer, he's entitled to that as well.”

District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar held a news conference after the hearing to discuss the charges.

There is one victim in the case who’s in a conservatorship and is in their early 80s. The victim suffers "from some form of a handicap,” Verber Salazar said.

"My office … received a tip on the elder fraud line from the state appointed conservator of this victim," she said. "The conservator notice checks written to the defendant in large sums of money, in addition to frequent credit card charges totaling nearly $50,000."

Verber Salazar said her office has been investigating Tran for the “last couple of months.” On Thursday, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office filed a criminal complaint.

Tran has been with Stockton police since October 2013.

“Like you, I'm at a loss. Like you, I'm disappointed,” Verber Salazar said.

Verber Salazar urged the community to come forward if they've experienced something similar. She said this weekend the office “received information” on other possible investigations into the police department.

“At this time, my office has opened up the elder fraud tip line in the event new victims come forward,” she said.

Tran is scheduled to be in court Dec. 13.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County.

