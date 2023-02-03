Stockton police officer charged with theft from elder has been fired, attorney says

Stockton Police officer Ny Tran, who was arrested on charges of theft, forgery from an elder, appeared for arraignment at the San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

A Stockton police officer facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an older person has been fired from the police department, his attorney said Thursday.

Prosecutors accuse Ny Tran, 30, of stealing checks from an older person and fraudulently using someone else's credit card, court documents show. Tran left the department on Jan. 31 following an internal affairs investigation, according to a police spokesman.

Tran was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged on Nov. 14.

"This is by no means a representation of the Stockton Police Department," Police Chief Stanley McFadden said shortly after Tran's arrest. "It's embarrassing as a department when these things come out. It's embarrassing to them. It's embarrassing to me.”

"It might very well be that a policy was violated ... but that doesn't mean somebody has committed a crime," Tran's attorney, Christopher Walsh, said Thursday. "I would hope that people would keep an open mind when it comes to the criminal process."

The first instance of theft prosecutors describe in the court documents is dated July 14, 2022 when Tran allegedly charged more than $3,000 to an older person's credit card.

About a week and a half later, prosecutors say, Tran forged a check for $42,500. On Aug. 30, Tran allegedly forged two more checks for $60,000 and $8,500, according to the court documents. He was also charged with identity theft for his alleged use of the checks and card.

On Nov. 14, a judge approved a restraining order barring Tran from contacting a person whose name is redacted in the order and from visiting a particular Stockton nursing home.

Evidence of Tran's alleged crimes has not yet been presented in court. His case will appear before a judge next Tuesday in San Joaquin County Superior Court.

