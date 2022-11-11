Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran arrested on allegations of theft, forgery, credit card fraud

Stockton Police officers Ny Tran, left, and Kao Saefong set up drones to display at the Coffee with Cops event at the Walmart in Trinity Parkway in Stockton. Wednesday, Oct. 6 was National Coffee with the Cops Day.

Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran was arrested on Wednesday on allegations of theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Tran, who has been with Stockton police since October 2013, has been placed on paid administrative leave. The San Joaquin County District Attorney's office filed a complaint in county court on Thursday.

Stockton City Manager Harry Black and Stockton Police Department Chief Stanley McFadden meet at City Hall with press to talk about the last two recent arrest of Stockton Police officers.

Tran is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

“This is disturbing, is concerning, it's unacceptable. And we're dealing with it and we're dealing with it swiftly," Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference at City Hall on Thursday.

The DA's office declined comment. “Cannot comment on the investigation into Officer Tran as it is ongoing,” Elisa Bubak, a spokeswoman for the DA's office, said in an email. “He was booked and released.”

City Manager Harry Black said Stockton Police are also conducting an administrative investigation.

“No one dislikes a bad cop more than a good cop …” McFadden said. We're going to continue to show up for our community and each other. This is by no means a representation of the Stockton Police Department … it's embarrassing as a department when these things come out. It's embarrassing to them. It's embarrassing to me.”

Ny-Tran complaint by West Hub on Scribd

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton Police officer arrested on allegations of theft