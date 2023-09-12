Person wounded in third Stockton police shooting this year. Here's what we know

Stockton police are investigating a Monday night shooting that took place under the 5 Freeway involving at least one police officer.

A person shot by Stockton police Monday night may have survived their injuries.

"We don't have any releasable information" on the person's condition, Officer Omer Edhah said Tuesday morning.

The name of the individual has not been released.

What is clear is that around 10 p.m. Monday, at least one officer shot the person near the intersection of Fremont Street and Pershing Way, near Stockton's waterfront, according to police.

The encounter began with officers investigating "a disturbance involving a firearm," according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

"Officers arrived in the area and located the suspect, at which point an officer involved shooting occurred," the statement said. The department has released no further details shedding light on the moments before the shooting.

No officers were injured, the statement said. Police are aiming to release additional details within 24 hours, according to Edhah.

Monday's incident marks the third time this year that Stockton police officers have shot someone.

In January, five officers fatally shot 33-year-old Stockton resident Rico Ruiz-Altamirano during a standoff near Hammer Lane and Interstate 5.

In June, two Stockton officers shot and killed Jaden Mixon, a 20-year-old resident of Antelope, roughly a block west of where Altamirano was killed.

Emergency call recordings and edited body camera footage released after Altamirano's shooting suggest he may have been experiencing a mental health crisis when he called the police on himself, and was ultimately killed.

As for Mixon, police claim the 20-year-old pointed a handgun at the officers. Edited footage released from the incident shows Mixon pull an object from his waistband and drop it, before raising his hands briefly, running to retrieve the object and pointing it at officers.

Furthermore, a police encounter that does not appear to have involved gunfire left a 45-year-old dead last year.

In July 2022, Discovery Bay resident Michael Bean died of brain injuries after an unknown number of officers handcuffed him during a disturbance call in north Stockton days before.

The roughly one-mile stretch of Fremont Street where Monday's incident reportedly occurred is no stranger to shootings.

A 42-year-old man died after being shot just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 5 near 1300 Fremont St.

On May 22, a 55-year-old man died after he was also shot just after 2 a.m. near the Stockton Civic Auditorium, located at the intersection of Fremont and Commerce streets.

In addition to the Stockton Police Department, the California Department of Justice is investigating, as is standard with police shootings.

The department's statement Tuesday did not specify whether the officers involved had been placed on leave amid the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Here's what we know about Monday's officer-involved shooting in Stockton