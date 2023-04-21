Stockton police make same-day arrest following fourth downtown homicide this year

Walter Green, 18, was arrested around 8 a.m. on April 21, 2023 near 1200 Doray Court, according to Stockton police.

Reports of a knife assault led police to a home near Louis Park on Thursday morning when they arrested a man they believe killed someone in downtown Stockton hours before, according to police.

Walter Green, 18, was arrested around 8 a.m. near 1200 Doray Court, located west of Interstate 5 near the Port of Stockton, police said in an online post on Thursday.

A girl called 911 alleging Green was at her house trying to stab her, police said. He was later connected to a homicide that took place hours before. The girl wasn't injured.

At about 7:15 a.m., officers found an unconscious man in his 50s behind the Medico-Dental Building. Officers say it appeared the man suffered blunt-force trauma and died at the scene.

A spokesperson for the county medical examiner did not immediately respond to a request to identify the victim.

Green was arrested and booked at the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide charges. No official charges had been filed in court against Green as of Friday afternoon, a search of court records showed.

Homicides in downtown Stockton

The man's death marks the fourth reported homicide in downtown Stockton this year.

Sometime before midnight on April 3, 22-year-old Moses Richardson Jr. was shot to death two blocks from Fremont Square.

In February, fatal shootings occurred in downtown Stockton two days in a row.

On Feb. 4, a 44-year-old man was shot to death sometime before 11:30 p.m. outside a club in the Waterfront Warehouse building. Another man was shot to death near 1300 West Fremont Street the next day. No arrests have been made public in either case.

Thursday's homicide is the third this year not committed using a firearm. In March, a man was found dead in Mormon Slough near Airport Way with serious head wounds. Police would not provide more detail about his injuries.

A woman in her 60s also died following an arson attack in January, police reported.

