Stockton police seeking person of interest in 5 recent homicides, reward offered

A California city is offering an $85,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the investigation of five recent homicides that police believe are related.

Between July and September, five men have been shot dead within the city of Stockton during the early morning or evening hours.

In a Facebook post Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said investigators have reviewed many hours of surveillance footage and believe they have located a person of interest.

"Our detectives and task force officers have been working around the clock on these investigations," McFadden said in the post. "We are committed to protecting our community and solving these cases utilizing all the resources at our disposal including YOU. We need YOUR help!!!!"

LOS ANGELES GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED IN SHOOTING DEATH OF 12-YEAR-OLD BOY

Based on the investigation and reports to police, McFadden said it is believed the same person committed the following crimes:

McFadden added that each victim was alone when he was fatally shot.

EX-COWBOYS TIGHT END GAVIN ESCOBAR, ANOTHER ROCK CLIMBER FOUND DEAD IN CALIFORNIA, OFFICIALS SAY

On Friday, McFadden said Stockton City Manager Harry Black told the police department that the city is offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $10,000 in cash, bringing the reward total to $85,000.

"If anyone has information regarding these investigations, call us immediately," McFadden urged. "Please remember our victims have grieving family members who need resolution. If you know something, say something."

Tips can be called into 209-937-8167 or emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov or anonymously to Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Any available video surveillance can also be submitted here.

McFadden ended the statement by reminding citizens to remain vigilant, have good situational awareness, avoid isolated areas and to travel in well-lit areas. He also encouraged traveling with a friend.