Stockton Police sergeant accused of sexual misconduct no longer with Stockton Police Department

A Stockton Police officer accused by three women of sexual misconduct while on duty is no longer employed by the department.

Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed is no longer employed with the Stockton Police Department as of Oct. 13, Stockton Police spokesperson Joe Silva said. The separation comes about five months after the first two Jane Does filed sexual misconduct complaints against Bloed, who had been on paid leave while an internal affairs investigation was conducted.

Silva said the department has concluded their portion of the internal affairs investigation into Bloed but would not say if any sustained findings were made. If Bloed were to be charged criminally, it would be done by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

“The (DA’s) Office has been proactively collaborating with the Stockton Police Department to detail the alleged criminal acts by a former sergeant,” Elisa Bubak, a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in a statement. “The office is in the process of reviewing the reports authored to date by the Stockton Police Department in order to make an ethical and responsible charging determination.”

Bloed, awarded employee of the month in 2014 for his role training new police officers, is accused by three different women of sexual misconduct while on duty. The complaints include repeated incidents of a woman being pulled over, harassed and sexually violated, and another being harassed and sexually violated for several years.

Dan Gilleon, the San Diego-based attorney representing the three women, has described Bloed’s actions as “rape.” He said in June that one of the women he’s representing had been working directly with law enforcement, resulting in a series of incriminating texts between the alleged victim and Bloed, including graphic sexual image and text exchanges.

“The evidence was overwhelming that he was having sex on duty … we have everything they needed to know that he was committing police misconduct in uniform,” Gilleon said. “(Bloed) committed multiple crimes in uniform. He should have been charged by now, and he should have been terminated day one.”

