Stockton: Ragworth Barber Shop offers haircuts to the homeless

Mohammed Niromande is giving homeless people a new look to boost their confidence this winter

A barber is spreading festive cheer by offering free haircuts to homeless people in Teesside.

The transformations are under way in the barbers' chairs at Stockton's Ragworth Barber Shop this winter.

Owner Mohammed Niromande said the offer was a thank you to the community which helped him after he arrived as a refugee 13 years ago.

"It's nice to be nice," he said. "They need my help now and one day, I might need theirs."

Mr Niromande, who came to the UK as a Kurdish refugee, opened his barber shop three months ago.

The 35-year-old has already welcomed several homeless men for a shave and a hair cut, and as word of mouth spreads, he hopes to welcome many more throughout the winter.

'My responsibility'

It was his way, he said, of supporting his adopted community.

"I feel like it's my responsibility to help the people in this country however I can, because this country has done so much to help me and to give me safety," he said.

"It is part of my Kurdish culture to help those less fortunate and it's especially important at this time of the year."

A good haircut can boost confidence and bring happiness, according to Mr Niromande.

Mr Niromande's other customers have been supportive of his kind act

He added: "When they come for their haircut, I hope it makes them feel loved and cared for, I just want to make them happy.

"At Christmas time, so many people get to celebrate but some don't have enough to even survive."

One of his customers, Mr Niromande said, walked out of the salon completely transformed after having his first haircut in more than a year.

"It is making them, and me, very happy," he said.

"I always remember all the good things people did for me when I first came to this country and I want to give something back.

"I think, if there's a way you can help someone, you should do it - just do it."

Follow BBC Tees on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.