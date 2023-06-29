Stockton Rush's friend who took a dive in the Titan sub warned him paying customers could 'panic' if they heard the same 'breaking sounds 2 miles under water' that he did

OceanGate Expeditions' Titan submersible. OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File

Karl Stanley, a submersible expert, heard cracking noises on a Titan dive in 2019.

He suggested in an email to Stockton Rush that such noises could panic paying customers.

Stanley told Rush the submersible should have much more testing before it had paying passengers.

Karl Stanley, an expert in submersibles and a friend of Stockton Rush, told the OceanGate CEO that paying passengers could "panic" if they heard the same cracking sounds he heard on a Titan dive in 2019, according to an email exchange obtained by Insider.

Rush was among the five people aboard the Titan when it went missing on a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck on June 18. Last week, the Coast Guard announced pieces of the Titan had been found, suggesting the submersible catastrophically imploded, and that everyone on board was dead. Presumed human remains were recovered on Wednesday.

Rush and his company have come under scrutiny for apparently ignoring safety warnings from other experts in the industry, including Stanley.

Stanley rode on the Titan in a dive off the coast of the Bahamas in 2019, during which the submersible was making a cracking noise that alarmed him, according to the emails.

In emails to Rush, Stanley expressed concern over the noise and the integrity of the hull, saying the submersible needed much more testing before he should think about bringing on paying passengers for six figures a ticket.

"As a mental exercise, let's assume that by monitoring the noises the hull makes you can know the hull was going to fail in time to react," Stanley told Rush, "and let's also assume that your customers will all be OK with the kinds of sounds we were hearing and accept your explanations and be able to quell their sense of panic that will result from hearing breaking sounds 2 miles under water."

"Do you think that the entire system is dialed in enough, the bugs worked out , that you have a fair chance of even 3 consecutive dives without loosing major systems?" Stanley asked, adding, "you are not there yet."

Stanley did not immediately respond to an email for comment.

It's unclear if the passengers in the Titan heard any noises before the submersible catastrophically imploded. The vessel lost contact with its surface ship less than two hours into the 13,000-foot dive to the Titanic.

OceanGate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

James Cameron, the director and expert in submersibles, speculated that the passengers probably knew the hull was "starting to crack" due to sensors OceanGate had installed in order to detect such an incident.

"And I think, if that's your idea of safety, then you're doing it wrong," Cameron said.

Read the original article on Insider