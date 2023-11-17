Stockton school board president on home search: 'I have nothing to hide'

The home of Stockton Unified School District’s board president was a target of a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office search this week, the board president said Thursday in describing the moment deputies knocked on her door.

“I don’t have anything to hide,” AngelAnn Flores said.

The early-morning search was one of two school-district-related sweeps on Tuesday, with the second targeting Stockton Unified’s headquarters on South Lincoln Street in downtown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have been largely silent about what prompted the searches or who filed a complaint.

On Tuesday, a district attorney’s statement linking the searches to an existing investigation by the DA, FBI, and U.S. Department of Justice was inaccurate, sheriff’s spokesperson Heather Brent said.

“(The DA’s office) was presumptuous … they retracted the original information because that was incorrect,” Brent said. “I can assure you the information from the DA’s office was not factual.”

The DA’s office statement was removed from its website and social platforms shortly after it was posted.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on what may have caused the discrepancy.

Investigation started in April

That existing investigation, discussed by DA Ron Freitas in an April address, is looking into alleged fraud at the school district. The investigation is targeting various levels of leadership and departments.

It stemmed partly from a state Fiscal Crisis Management Team’s report highlighting alleged improprieties surrounding a $7.3 million school district air filter contract with IAQ Distribution.

For its part, the sheriff’s office hasn’t confirmed that Flores was a target of the search.

However, Flores confirmed that it was indeed her home and detailed the events leading up to the search in an interview with The Record.

It started at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, as Flores was getting ready to leave her home, she said. That’s when sheriff’s deputies swarmed into her neighborhood.

“I was about to go be with one of my schools...then, the door knock,” she recounted.

When Flores opened the door, she said about seven to 10 deputies were standing before her.

“They said they wanted to talk,” Flores said. “(They said), ‘We’re just here to ask questions. We’re hearing that a lot of things are going on at the district.’”

The board president said she asked to see a search warrant before letting investigators into her home.

They handed her a signed warrant, checkmarked sealed, and started the search, she said.

Flores questioned by law enforcement

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies drove her to the sheriff’s office, she said. They said she wasn’t under arrest but needed to answer some questions. At the office, a lieutenant questioned her for a few hours, she said.

Flores didn’t ask for a lawyer during the interview, she said, reiterating she has nothing to hide. The sheriff’s office dismissed her around 1:40 p.m., she said.

The sheriff’s office won’t specify what property it seized in the search. Flores insisted they wouldn’t find evidence of wrongdoing or crime.

The warrant remains sealed by a judge.

Brent said Tuesday’s sweeps were part of an independent “fact-finding investigation.”

What crimes were allegedly committed?

Investigators don’t yet know if any crime has occurred, Brent said. To search a home, law enforcement must convince a judge there’s at least "probable cause" — i.e., that there’s a fair probability that the search will turn up evidence of a crime.

The sheriff’s office also can’t disclose who may have filed the underlying police report, Brent said.

“If somebody has allegations of something, it’s our job to do our due diligence and investigate it,” she said.

“It’s a fact-finding investigation to see if any of these allegations are accurate … if we don’t find those elements (of a crime), then we don’t move forward.”

A search of online court records showed that no criminal charges had been filed against Flores as of Thursday.

“I don’t have any political aspirations,” she said. “I just want to be the trustee that you don’t have to work so hard to get her to understand.”

Regarding the FBI, DOJ, and DA investigation into the $7.3 million contract, Flores asked investigators, “There is millions of dollars (missing) in this investigation. Where are you with that?”

