Stockton sergeant shot, police close nearby roads as they investigate

A Stockton police sergeant has been shot.

Details are just emerging from the 3 a.m. shooting on Tuesday near Gateway Court and Kentfield Road, across from March Lane and the Best Western hotel.

The sergeant is expected to live, but police didn't disclose further details on their condition.

Police are asking people to stay away as detectives investigate the shooting. More than a dozen officers and detectives are at the scene and a police helicopter has patrolled overhead all morning.

Details on the shooter haven't been released. It's unclear if the shooter was injured or how many people were involved.

This is breaking news. Stay with RecordNet.com as details emerge.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Stockton sergeant shot, roads closed as police investigate