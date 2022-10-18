Stockton serial killer suspect scheduled to make initial court appearance in California

A suspected serial killer police said was nearly perfect in carrying out and covering up at least six different slayings is slated to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Wesley Brownlee, a 43-year-old Stockton resident, was arrested around 2 a.m. on Saturday while he was “out hunting” for his next kill, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden said. He added Brownlee allegedly killed most of his victims in the early hours of the morning, using the cover of dark as part of his strategy to elude law enforcement officers.

“He didn’t make many mistakes,” McFadden said. “We know he purposely stayed in the dark.”

Authorities were able to locate and arrest Brownlee thanks to tips from the public. McFadden said officers watched as he creeped through the streets in his car prior to his arrest. He was wearing dark clothing and had a mask around his neck when he was finally taken into custody.

He was also armed.

“He was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting,” McFadden said. “We are sure we stopped another killing.”

Brownlee’s deadly spree began in April 2021 and continued all the way through September 2022, according to police. Most of the violence unfolded in Stockton, where five men were ambushed and shot to death between July 8 and Sept. 27. Four were walking, while the other was in a parked car at the time.

Authorities also believe Brownlee is behind the murder of a sixth man some 70 miles away in Oakland on April 10, 2021. He was identified as 39-year-old Jaun Vasquez Serrano. About a week later, Brownlee allegedly shot a 46-year-old homeless woman, Natasha LaTour, who survived her wounds, police said.

The five men killed in Stockton this year ranged in age from 21 to 54.

A motive in the series of killings was not clear. Police said Brownlee also has a criminal history, but they did not provide further details.

With News Wire Services