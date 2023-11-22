Stockton shooting leaves one man dead

(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Tuesday night in north Stockton, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of March Lane and Pershing Avenue at 10:31 p.m. following reports of a person being shot.

As officers canvased the area they located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man by officers until medics arrived and continued providing medical aid.

The man eventually succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene of the shooting.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are working to establish motive and identify any possible suspects.

