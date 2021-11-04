Stockton Springs police officer charged with sexually assaulting teenager

Nov. 3—If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault's 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A part-time Stockton Springs police officer was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at least a dozen times over the course of about six months.

Christopher C. Hast, 32, of Rockland, was charged with 12 counts of Class B gross sexual assault and is being held on $10,000 cash bail. The alleged assault began in the spring of this year, became more frequent over summer and continued that way until last week, according to court documents.

Maine State Police opened an investigation on Oct. 29 after the victim told a school counselor that she was being sexually assaulted by Hast, according to a police affidavit filed in Knox County court by Maine State Police Detective Christopher Crawford.

The teenage girl told police that Hast first sexually assaulted her around March or April, then about two months later he began having sex with her at least once a week, according to court documents. The last instance of alleged sexual assault was on Oct. 27.

The victim told police Hast considered himself to be her boyfriend and that they frequently communicated via text message or the messaging app Snapchat. Hast allegedly sent the girl sexually explicit internet links, requested that she send him nude photos of herself and also asked her to delete any messages to or from him, according to court documents.

About two weeks ago, Hast allegedly sent the girl a Snapchat message insinuating that he wanted to kill her mother so they "could be together forever," according to the affidavit.

In an interview with police on Monday, Hast denied having sex with the victim.

Hast has worked as a part time police officer for the town of Stockton Springs since 2015, according to town manager Mac Smith.

Smith said Wednesday that Hast is currently on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges against him.

Hast, who has not yet entered a plea, made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Knox County Court where a judge set his bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 27.