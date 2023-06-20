The Stockton Unified School District's Arthur Coleman Jr. Administrative Complex is located at 56 South Lincoln Street in downtown Stockton on July 13, 2022.

Stockton Unified will unveil a billion-dollar budget for the 2023-24 school year at the next board of trustees meeting.

Stockton's largest school district plans to spend nearly $1.1 billion dollars next fiscal year, budget documents show. The proposal will be discussed at the June 20 board of trustees meeting.

The district has until September 2024 to spend the rest of their $242 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds; most if not all of that money will need to be spent in the 2022-23 fiscal year if the school district does not want to return any of the money back to the federal government.

More: New Stockton Unified superintendent talks budget, safety and priorities

The district has had trouble accurately reporting its finances in the past. An October 2022 letter from County Superintendent of Schools Troy Brown said he'd “lost confidence in the accuracy of the actual financial data and projections” of Stockton Unified’s budget because of technical errors. The budget has been ping-ponging by tens of millions in and out of deficit spending in the last year.

Joann Juarez, the district's interim chief business official, has been responsible for overseeing the development of next year's budget. She'd already submitted her resignation letter earlier in the spring.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton Unified to discuss billion-dollar budget Tuesday