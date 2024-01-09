Stockton's Van Buskirk renovation receives $7M state grant for new BMX track, skate park

There are many trees that have been cut down but not hauled away at the former Van Buskirk golf course in south Stockton.

The reimagined Van Buskirk Park in south Stockton is one step closer to becoming a reality thanks to state money.

California State Parks awarded Stockton's Van Buskirk Park renovation a $7,016,086 grant to to build a new skate park, two full-size basketball courts, a BMX track and bike trail with lights and landscaping.

"I am thankful to Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua, all of the Stockton city staff, community advocates, and residents that came together to make the redevelopment of Van Buskirk possible," said District 5 Councilman Brando Villapudua, whose district encompasses the park.

The grant was provided through the fourth round of the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program, which creates new parks and new recreation opportunities in underserved communities across California.

Other counties awarded grants in the latest round of funding include Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Yolo counties. To date, the program has provided $1.2 billion to park developments across the state.

“All Californians deserve to experience the natural beauty our state has to offer, and I’m proud of the work we’re doing to expand outdoor access, regardless of your zip code or income,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “These grants will bring new parks, playgrounds, sports fields and other opportunities for communities across the state to spend quality time outside and enjoy the many benefits for the heart, mind and body.”

The master plan for Van Buskirk Park approved by the Stockton City Council at the Aug. 22, 2023 meeting.

Stockton City Council approved a master plan to bring a 192-acre park to the site of the former Van Buskirk Golf Course at the Aug. 22 meeting. The master plan came after several community meetings where Stocktonians had the opportunity to view the proposed design of the park and provide their feedback.

The master plan approved includes an "adventure playground," an event lawn, a BMX track and bike trail, a community garden, disc golf, a golf academy, a dog park, a skate park, splash pads, basketball and pickleball courts, as well as areas that can serve as potential flood control space.

There is no set budget or timeline for the completion of the park. However, at the Aug. 22 meeting, City Manager Harry Black said that city staff would continue to lobby for money in Washington D.C. and Sacramento, and apply for grants to go toward the project. He estimated the renovation to cost between $70 million to $90 million and said it could take up to five years to get the money for it.

