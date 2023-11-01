Stoke-on-Trent man who set wife on fire jailed for murder

A man who set his estranged wife on fire after dousing her with petrol has been jailed for life for her murder.

Georgian Constantin was told he would serve a minimum of 28 years in prison for killing Valentina Cozma.

The body of Ms Cozma, 40, was found in Stoke-on-Trent home, on 9 February, after she lent Constantin £500 to help him move out of the family house.

A firefighter told Stafford Crown Court Ms Cozma's body was so contorted in the blaze she resembled a "wax figure".

Det Insp Adrian Webb, of Staffordshire Police, said that at the time she was trying to build a new life with her son.

Ms Cozma was "a caring mother" and her effort at change "was taken away by Constantin's self-centred actions", he added.

During his trial, the jury heard that despite the fact they had divorced in 2015, the couple continued to live with each other.

However, a friend said Ms Cozma had recently met another man and was looking forward to her future after several turbulent years, the court was told.

It emerged during evidence that Constantin, who had denied murder and making threats to kill, had threatened to kill himself if she ever left him..

On the day she died, Constantin, 42, had arranged to meet Ms Cozma at her house under the pretence of repaying the £500.

DNA on bottle

Two days before, he was seen on CCTV buying a jerry can and filling it with petrol, police said.

Further CCTV footage showed Constantin outside the house minutes before the fire broke out.

A plastic bottle containing petrol was later found in the back garden of the house with his DNA on it, detectives said.

His trial heard that in a Facebook post that was later deleted, Constantin admitted he had attacked her.

Minutes after the fire, police said Constantin sent Ms Cozma's boyfriend a voicemail which said he had "sorted her out and was coming for him".

He subsequently fled to London, where he was arrested days later.

