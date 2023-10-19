Stoke-on-Trent man stabbed victim after 'joking' about it

A man who told his victim he wanted to stab someone in the neck days before committing the crime, has been jailed.

Wayne Lewis, of Stoke-on-Trent, repeatedly stabbed his victim, a man in his 40s, on 17 May 2022, a court heard.

The victim had barricaded himself behind a door but Lewis continued to stab him through a hole in it.

Lewis, 42, had earlier pleaded guilty to attempted murder and at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday was given a 23-year sentence.

The court heard how his victim thought Lewis, of Ladysmith Road, Etruria, was joking when he stated his intentions days before the attack.

'Malicious, violent and sustained'

His victim, whose name has not been released by police, suffered three puncture wounds and lacerations to his neck, partial severing of his ear and puncture wounds to his legs, at a property in Lomas Street, Shelton.

The man was later taken by paramedics to hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Lewis had pleaded guilty in November 2022 and was sentenced on Monday to 18 years in jail and a five-year extended term on licence when he is released.

Det Con Emma Holloway, of Staffordshire Police, said the attack had been "malicious, violent and sustained".

"These types of crimes have a profound impact on victims - both physically and mentally - and we will take all of the necessary steps to put those responsible before the courts," she added.

