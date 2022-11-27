Get stoked for winter with 40% off Cyber Monday deals on Solo Stoves

Score hot discounts on Solo Stoves during Cyber Monday.

Solo Stove is one of the hottest products we've seen selling this holiday season, and Cyber Monday only turns up the heat. The Solo Stove Cyber Monday sale features up to 40% off its 2.0 line of fire pits and more. While we've always loved the Solo Stove, the 2.0 edition solves our one previous complaint about the fire pits by including a bottom pull-out tray that makes it simple to deal with ash.

Shop the Solo Stove Cyber Monday sale

With up to 40% off the Solo Stove 2.0 line on the Solo Stove website, you'll see savings in the hundreds of dollars. The hefty Yukon 2.0 is on sale for $399, a savings of $350, while the more mobile Ranger 2.0 is $179.99, which saves you $120. Whether you're looking for a bonfire or portable camp kit, Solo Stove has the fire pit deals for you.

The current 2.0 line of Solo Stoves retain the sleek metal design of previous models, along with the well designed air holes that move heated oxygen to the top of the fire pit to promote secondary combustion and burn away smoke. Thanks to this design, the Bonfire 2.0 and its fellows are about as smokeless as you'll get in a fire pit.

Solo Stoves are also meant to be portable, and while the behemoth Yukon 2.0 will take some serious work to haul, the Ranger and Mesa are small enough to tuck into the back of your pickup.

The 5 best Solo Stove deals

Get great deals on accessories at Solo Stove on Cyber Monday.

If you own and love a Solo Stove, then Cyber Monday might be the right time to deck it out with some 35% off accessories. A lid and stand will usually increase the longevity of your stove, and many are available in special bundles at up to 45% off. Also don't forget that Solo Stove makes great packable camp stoves, pizza ovens and grills as well as fire pits.

Whether you're after a permanent fire pit for your back yard, a packable camp stove for nights on the high mesas or a beach-burner to keep in the back of your truck, Solo Stove has the deals this Cyber Monday.

Shop the Solo Stove Cyber Monday sale

