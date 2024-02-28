‘Stoked’ woman claims $1,000 NC lottery prize — and learns ticket is worth much more

A woman was in for a shock when she arrived to North Carolina lottery headquarters to claim a prize.

Kemisha Vandunk was having an average Monday morning when she stopped at Short Stop in Spring Lake to grab a coffee and $1 Quick Pick ticket for the Cash 5 game, according to a Feb. 28 North Carolina Education Lottery news release. She then found out her ticket was a winner, according to lottery officials.

“It was just like any normal day and then boom,” Vandunk told lottery officials with a laugh.

She traveled to Raleigh to claim her prize, but she was shocked to find out she had won much more than she initially anticipated, lottery officials said.

“When we got here and they told us how much it was, I was overjoyed,” Vandunk said. “I thought I won maybe $1,000.”

Her winnings were much larger than $1,000 — her ticket was worth $133,315, according to lottery officials.

“I’ve got the shakes,” she said. “I am stoked right now.”

Her jackpot win for the Cash 5 game was split with someone else’s online ticket from Fairview, lottery officials said. After taxes, Vandunk walked away with $95,321, according to lottery officials.

She plans to use part of her winnings for her retirement, as well as funding for her family’s business, according to lottery officials.

“This will definitely help,” Vandunk said.

Spring Lake is about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Woman picks lottery game after reading horoscope — then scores big prize in Maryland

Mom thinks she won $5,000, then her son helps her realize it was much more. ‘No, mom!’

Friend’s advice pays off big for Maryland lottery player, officials say. ‘It was crazy’