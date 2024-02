Lacey police are asking the public to help identify two women accused of theft.

About 5:15 p.m. Feb. 1, police say the two women entered Ulta Beauty on Marvin Road in Lacey and stole $1,700 in merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

Lacey police say these two women stole from an Ulta Beauty store on Marvin Road. Lacey Police Department/Courtesy