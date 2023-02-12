He stole a car, then used the credit cards he found. Lacey police are looking for him

Lacey police are looking for a man who stole a car earlier this month, then used the credit cards he found inside the vehicle.

Police say the man stole a silver-colored 2016 Ford Focus on Feb. 2.

The theft, police say, was followed by the man using the credit cards the same day, then again the morning of Feb. 3.

Since then, the man has reportedly been seen at multiple locations inside the vehicle, including by a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy who attempted to stop the man.

That attempt was apparently unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.