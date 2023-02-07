He stole an entire cabin, then tried hiding it with sheet metal, Michigan police say

Someone stole an entire cabin, then tried to get creative in hiding the home before he was caught, according to authorities in Michigan.

Now more than a year after the 12-by-28-foot cabin disappeared from its location off a country road in Coldsprings Township, Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest.

Authorities with the Houghton Lake Post were called to investigate the missing cabin on Feb. 16, 2022, McClatchy News reported. The roofed building — complete with a front porch — had vanished sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, 2021.

State troopers received many tips about cabins that matched the one in the shared photo, and they executed several search warrants, according to a Feb. 7 news release from the agency.

Their search led them to a 43-year-old man in Kalkaska, about 10 miles southwest of Coldsprings Township.

The man “had attempted to conceal the cabin on his property by erecting large pieces of sheet metal around it as well as altering its appearance,” police said.

The serial numbers inside the cabin proved it was stolen, according to the release.

Authorities received an arrest warrant on Dec. 27, police said, then arrested the man on Jan. 1. He was booked into the Kalkaska County Jail.

He has been charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property with a value of $1,000 to $20,000, police said. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

