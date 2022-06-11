'You stole pieces of my life': Armed Robber sentenced to 20 years

Jun. 11—A man was sentenced to 20 years Wednesday for his role in an armed robbery and hijacking.

Dijour Ross, 21, was sentenced by Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley, according to Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady.

In 2019, Marietta police responded to a 911 call of a carjacking involving two suspects on Franklin Road. According to police, Ross and an accomplice, Francisco Cruz, held a woman at gunpoint before stealing her car.

The two then took police on a high-speed chase. Cruz was eventually apprehended, but Ross fled and was later caught in North Carolina when authorities served a fugitive arrest warrant. Cruz previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery and hijacking.

At the sentencing, the victim told the court, "I'm a real estate broker, cancer survivor, and a mother of a teen. That's who you carjacked and robbed that day. I've had to move four times since the incident because I don't feel safe. You didn't just take a car; you stole pieces of my life."

"I thank the victim in this case. She is a survivor. She displayed incredible bravery throughout the whole process. I hope that the verdict and this sentence helps her as she heals," said Assistant District Attorney John Overocker.