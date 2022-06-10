“You stole pieces of my life” Man sentenced for carjacking mother who survived cancer

A man is set to spend 20 years in custody for a carjacking and chase in Cobb County.

A Cobb County Superior Court Judge sentenced Dijour Ross after a jury found him guilty of armed robbery and hijacking on May, 27.

His accomplice, Francisco Cruz, already pleaded guilty.

The victim told Channel 2 Action News in 2019 she was parked in front of her mother’s home on Franklin Drive in Marietta around midnight, doing work for her realty business.

“I was actually sending out properties to a friend of mine,” the woman said.

“He made it very clear that this gun was here. ‘If you do anything, I’m going to shoot you,’” she told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

The woman said seeing the gun brought back a traumatic memory from when she lived in Charlotte 22 years ago.

“I was robbed at gunpoint, and my fiancé was killed,” the woman said. “I know what can happen.” Next, she called 911 from her mom’s house.

Police found the car because the thieves also stole her iPhone.

“I was able to track my cellphone with my iPad with the Find My iPhone app,” she said.

The chase topped speeds of 110 mph before the robbers crashed at Stephens Street and South Marietta Parkway.

At the sentencing, a statement by the victim included, “I’m a real estate broker, cancer survivor, and a mother of a teen. That’s who you carjacked and robbed that day. I’ve had to move four times since the incident because I don’t feel safe. You didn’t just take a car; you stole pieces of my life.”

“I thank the victim in this case. She is a survivor. She displayed incredible bravery throughout the whole process. I hope that the verdict and this sentence helps her as she heals,” said Assistant District Attorney John Overocker in a statement.

