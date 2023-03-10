He stole a semi-truck from a Miami-area gas station, cops say. Then witnesses took action

A man trying to steal a semi-truck from a Medley gas station was stopped in the act by the victims and bystanders, according to police.

“The initial call was a violent male who was taking a truck. We’re talking about semi-truck not a pickup truck,” said Medley Officer Deglys Chavarria.

The drama happened the Pilot Travel Center, 12200 NW South River Dr. in Medley on Thursday. Police say 24-year-old Exon Gonzalez Caceres hopped into a truck that was unlocked and running at a gas pump while the occupants were in the store.

“The victims looked out and indeed saw their truck was moving,” Chavarria said. “At first they thought that they might’ve be rolling out until they saw there was a driver.”

That’s when the pair along with bystanders jumped into action, chasing after the suspect.

Attempting to flee, Gonzalez Caceres floored it, trying to run over the people, but ultimately crashing while another man was trying to block him in.

“As he’s blocking or attempting to block the roadway, to prevent him from leaving, Mr. Gonzalez Caceres continues to try to move the truck,” Chavarria said.

The victims eventually broke the driver side door, pulling Gonzalez Caceres out of the truck, restraining him on the ground and tying his hands with zip ties.

“The victims use zip ties, and you see the two victims they were able to zip tie his hands and his knees and wait for officers to arrive,” Officer Chavarria said.

Gonzalez Caceres is being charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery.

This report is from Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.