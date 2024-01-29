Stolen 18th-century painting returned to NJ man over 50 years after its theft

In a remarkable turn of events, the FBI's Salt Lake City field office announced on Friday the recovery and subsequent return of an 18th-century British painting titled "The Schoolmistress" to its rightful heir, Dr. Francis Wood in Newark.

The masterpiece by John Opie, measuring 50 inches, had been stolen in 1969 by New Jersey mobsters and was missing for an astonishing 54 years, the FBI said.

Wood, now 96, had originally purchased the painting for $7,500 during the Great Depression. The artwork, dating back to around 1784, is considered the sister painting to a similar piece housed in the prestigious Tate Britain art gallery in London.

Authorities believe that the painting was stolen with the assistance of a former New Jersey lawmaker and subsequently circulated among organized crime members for several decades. The trail eventually led to the southern Utah city of St. George. In 1989, a Utah man purchased a Florida house from Joseph Covello Sr., a convicted mobster associated with the Gambino family. Unknown to him, the stolen Opie painting was included in the sale.

Dr. Francis Wood, 96, admires the John Opie painting, "The Schoolmistress", that was stolen from his parents' Newark, N.J. home in 1969 and recently returned to him on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

The breakthrough in the case occurred in 2020 when the purchaser died. A Utah accounting firm, tasked with liquidating the deceased buyer's property, sought an appraisal for the painting. It was during this process that the firm discovered the artwork's likely connection to the long-lost stolen piece, prompting the involvement of the FBI.

Special Agent Gary France expressed satisfaction at the positive resolution of the case, stating, "It was an honor playing a role in recovering a significant piece of art and culture, and reuniting a family with its stolen heritage. In a world where criminal investigations often leave scars, it was a rare joy to be a part of a win-win case: a triumph for history, justice, and the Wood family."

According to court documents, the theft took place on July 25, 1969, when three men, identified as Gerald Festa, Gerald Donnerstag, and Austin Costiglione, successfully stole the Opie painting from Wood's residence. The whereabouts of the artwork between 1969 and the late 1980s remain unknown, but the FBI suspects it remained in the possession of organized crime members during this period.

The painting was officially returned to Wood, the son of the painting's original owner, Dr. Earl Wood, who acquired it during the 1930s, on Jan. 11, 2024.

This report contains material from the Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: British painting 'The Schoolmistress' returned to Newark man