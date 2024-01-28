Stolen 1971 Plymouth Barracuda drag racer found in North County

VISTA, Calif. — Two years ago, a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda drag racer was stolen from a storage facility in Perris, California — an emotional loss for its owner.

The car was taken along with a trailer, tools, and spare vehicle parts worth an estimated $60,000, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

A CHP officer with the Oceanside Area Office received information that the stolen Plymouth Barracuda was in the North County region, prompting an extensive investigation. Officers worked with the local racing and classic car community to find the stolen vehicle.

It was discovered that the car had been painted black with its vehicle identification number (VIN) switched to hide its true identity, something CHP said is in violation of California Vehicle Code 10751(a). It was also discovered that the Plymouth had been bought, traded, and sold several times throughout Southern California.

Finally on Thursday, the true owner was reunited with his car at the Oceanside Area Office. CHP said the emotional victim told officers he plans on getting his Plymouth back on the racetrack as soon as possible.

The owner of a stolen Plymouth

“As a reminder, please be careful when purchasing privately sold vehicles from online marketplace apps or anywhere online where fraud is highly prevalent. Ensure the paperwork/title you receive is accurate during a vehicle purchase. Protect yourself by asking a seller if they will meet you in front of a police station or at a bank to conduct a purchase,” CHP Capt. R. Goulding noted in a news release detailing the matter.

CHP did not say whether or not an arrest was made or if the original car thief was located.

