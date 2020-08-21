A stolen $3 million shipment of ventilators has been recovered in Miami-Dade, FBI says

A stolen shipment of $3 million worth of ventilators has been recovered in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Around Aug. 8, the shipment was stolen while on the way to El Salvador. The equipment was sent by the United States Agency for International Development, according to the FBI.

The shipment was recovered on Thursday, but the FBI did not say where exactly in Miami-Dade it was found or if there have been any arrests in regards to the theft.

A group of South Florida and federal agencies are investigating the incident, including police departments from Boynton Beach, Miami-Dade County, Medley, Miami Gardens, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, USAID Office of the Inspector General, FBI Miami’s Major Theft Task Force and the FBI.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on the theft to call 754-703-2000.