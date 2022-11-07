Stolen $3bn Bitcoin mystery ends with popcorn tin discovery

Joe Tidy - Cyber reporter
·2 min read
Stolen Bitcoin photo
The stolen Bitcoin was found on memory sticks and on physical Bitcoin devices

The US Department of Justice has revealed it seized $3.36bn (£2.9bn) of Bitcoin last year which was stolen from an infamous darknet website.

The stash of 50,676 Bitcoin was found hidden on various devices in a hacker's home in an underfloor safe and inside a popcorn tin.

James Zhong has pleaded guilty to hacking the funds in 2012 from the illegal Silk Road marketplace.

US authorities say the seizure is the second largest in history.

The police raid at Mr Zhong's Georgia home was carried out a year ago but only revealed now.

It came at the same time as Bitcoin's value peaked - the seized funds would now be worth about $1.1bn.

Officers say they found the Bitcoin dotted around his home on hard drives and other storage devices in an underfloor safe and on a tiny computer hidden inside a popcorn tin in a bathroom closet.

Police say Mr Zhong was able to steal the funds from the Silk Road by exploiting a flaw in the website's payment system.

In September 2012, he set up several accounts on the darknet marketplace and deposited a small amount of Bitcoin into his digital wallets. He then found a way to withdraw far larger amounts rapidly so as not to raise suspicion.

Silk Road was the first darknet marketplace, which operated from approximately 2011 until 2013. It was used by drug dealers and other unlawful vendors to distribute massive quantities of illegal drugs and other illicit goods and services to many buyers.

The darknet is a part of the internet that can only be accessed using specialist software.

In 2015 Silk Road's founder Ross Ulbricht was unanimously convicted of running it by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

Mr Zhong pleaded guilty on 4 November to hacking the website and has forfeited his Bitcoin and assets to police as he awaits sentencing.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Lawyer Damian Williams said that police used cryptocurrency tracing techniques to locate the Bitcoin.

"For almost 10 years, the whereabouts of this massive chunk of missing Bitcoin had ballooned into an over $3.3bn mystery," he said.

"This case shows that we won't stop following the money, no matter how expertly hidden, even to a circuit board in the bottom of a popcorn tin."

At the time this was the largest cryptocurrency seizure in US history, but it was subsequently surpassed in February when more than $4bn in stolen Bitcoin from the 2016 Bitfinex hack was confiscated.

Recommended Stories

  • Nurse cut off man’s foot without permission, wanted to display it, WI officials say

    She talked about preserving the foot to put on display at her family’s taxidermy shop, court documents said.

  • Sarasota police investigating fatal collision between dump truck and man riding a bike

    The accident happened at the intersection of Pineapple Avenue and Ringling Boulevard. Sarasota police ask anyone with information to call.

  • Past 8 years were the warmest on record, U.N. agency says

    The record heat comes as "the tell-tale signs and impacts of climate change are becoming more dramatic."

  • These Are the Best Luxury Holiday Campaigns of 2022

    The holiday season is finally upon us and whether it's the annual Starbucks Christmas menu, the...

  • This Instagram Influencer Pleads Guilty To Scramming His Fans Out Of $2.5M In Bitcoin

    An Instagram influencer, Jebara Igbara, also known as “Jay Manzini,” has pleaded guilty to luring investors into a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. Authorities say he cheated his followers and drained almost $8 million in the sting. According to a Justice Department report, Igbara asked his followers to send him Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) worth $2.5 million. He assured them he would pay back the premium price for those transactions. Officials say Igbara managed to solicit money from people who were

  • Analysis-Runaway prices have central Europe on the ropes

    While inflation in western Europe is largely expected to be tamed within a year, there is a growing sense that in central Europe runaway prices will be around for much longer. Central and eastern Europe have for months been at the forefront of the inflation battle, ahead of the curve both in terms of the acceleration of price pressures and the sometimes uneven efforts of its central banks to curb them. Hungarian bread and cheese prices rose by around 70% year-on-year in September while sugar prices in Poland have jumped 50% with some shops running low in the summer on hoarding in anticipation of more price rises.

  • For Native Americans, a 1978 adoption law protects children. Critics see a racial preference.

    The Supreme Court is already weighing the fate of affirmative action. Now it must decide the constitutionality of a law on Native American adoptions.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Who Helped Expose Luckin Coffee’s Fraud Bets on Chinese Chain’s Comeback

    Sean Ma, founder of Snow Lake Capital, says he expects the Chinese chain to overtake Starbucks in China.

  • WORLD CUP WATCH: Club season ready to pause, injuries mount

    Like Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who missed Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Lorient in the French league on Sunday as a precaution because of what the team cited as inflammation on his Achilles tendon. It remains to be seen if he plays again for PSG before the World Cup, which starts on Nov. 20. Likewise for prolific Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrović, who didn’t play for Fulham against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday because of what his manager, Marco Silva, said was “a little bit” of ankle pain.

  • U.S. lays claim to $1 billion in stolen Silk Road Bitcoin

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States is seeking the forfeiture of more than $1 billion in Bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday. In the second largest seizure in U.S. Department of Justice history, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents obtained the 50,000 Bitcoin during a November 2021 search of the defendant James Zhong's home in Gainesville, Georgia. Zhong, 32, on Friday pleaded guilty to wire fraud for tricking Silk Road's processing system into releasing the funds to his accounts in 2012.

  • US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency

    The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James Zhong of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty on November 4 to committing wire fraud in September 2012. The plea came almost a year after law enforcement seized 50,676.17851897 bitcoin, then valued at more than $3.36 billion, from Zhong’s home, the statement said.

  • Qatar’s promise of ‘carbon-neutral’ World Cup raises doubts

    In the 12-year run-up to hosting the 2022 men's World Cup soccer tournament, Qatar has been on a ferocious construction spree with few recent parallels. It built seven of its eight World Cup stadiums, a new metro system, highways, high-rises and Lusail, a futuristic city that ten years ago was mostly dust and sand. For years, Qatar promised something else to distinguish this World Cup from the rest: It would be ‘carbon-neutral,' or have a negligible overall impact on the climate.

  • Amendment 1: Iowans could have a state right to own firearms

    Iowans will get to vote to change their state's constitution to guarantee the right to bear arms.

  • Lyft earnings preview: What to expect amid tech distress signals

    Lyft is set to report its Q3 earnings at the end of a difficult earnings season for tech.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys DraftKings Amid big Drop

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 64% so far this year, and it's down 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • U.S. lays claim to $1 billion in stolen Silk Road Bitcoin

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States is seeking the forfeiture of more than $1 billion in Bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday. In the second largest seizure in U.S. Department of Justice history, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents obtained the 50,000 Bitcoin during a November 2021 search of the defendant James Zhong's home in Gainesville, Georgia. Zhong, 32, on Friday pleaded guilty to wire fraud for tricking Silk Road's processing system into releasing the funds to his accounts in 2012.

  • It's an outrage that Saudis use Arizona's water for free. I'll work to stop it

    Arizona is giving away its groundwater for nothing to Saudi-owned firm Fondomonte – to the detriment of Arizonans. I'll work to end it.

  • Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

    New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion, a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial. Jackson, in a two-page opinion, wrote that she would have ordered a new look at Chinn's case “because his life is on the line and given the substantial likelihood that the suppressed records would have changed the outcome at trial.”

  • Teen Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist Has Escaped from Iowa Corrections Facility

    After Pieper Lewis killed her alleged rapist and sex trafficker in self-defense when she was 15, an Iowa judge sentenced her to probation and ordered her to pay $150,000 in restitution to his family. On Sunday, CNN reported that Lewis has escaped from the correctional facility where she is being held, and her “whereabouts are unknown.”

  • Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

    A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...