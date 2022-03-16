Stolen $4K Bottle Of Cognac Returned To Posh San Jose Steakhouse

SAN JOSE, CA — A thief with a refined palate has returned a stolen $4,000 bottle of cognac to a posh steakhouse on Mt. Hamilton in San Jose.

Video shared by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office showed a woman in a long dress last week casually stroll behind the bar at GrandView restaurant and grab a bottle of booze. She then walks away with the bottle in her left hand.

The sheriff's office asked for the public's help finding the woman in what they called a "felony grand theft." She had been dining with a party of 10.

Maurice Carrubba, who co-owns the eatery, told Bay Area News Group on Tuesday the stolen, century-old Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac found its way home.

It was still sealed.

“She decided to come forward,” Carrubba said.

The restaurant said it does not plan to press charges against the woman, identified as a mother of six.

"With all the bad things happening around the world, from COVID to Ukraine, I decided to give her a second chance and not press charges," the restaurant said in a statement to NBC Bay Area. "She's a mother of six who says she's very sorry."

Even so, the family will not be welcomed back to the restaurant any time soon.

