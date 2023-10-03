Stolen AirPods lead police to man accused of robbing 28 people, Tennessee cops say

A 19-year-old “prolific burglary suspect” was arrested after Tennessee police say they tracked a victim’s stolen AirPods to his home in Nashville.

Police called the suspect “prolific” because he was wanted in connection with “27 outstanding warrants related to 13 motor vehicle burglaries and thefts over the last nine months,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in an Oct. 2 news release.

Investigators say the stolen Apple AirPods led them to the 19-year-old’s home in north Nashville. When they arrived at his home Sept. 27, he fled from police, according to the release.

As police searched the property, they found 66 items belonging to 28 victims, including two AR-15 pistols, checkbooks, credit cards and a key programmer, police said.

Two stolen vehicles were also found in the driveway of the home, according to the release. One was a 1997 Honda Civic stolen Sept. 4, and the other was a Honda Pilot stolen Sept. 15, according to Nashville police.

Davidson County court records do not list an attorney for the man.

“He is charged with 21 counts of motor vehicle burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of vehicle theft, and drug paraphernalia,” Nashville police said in the release.

He was booked at Nashville’s Downtown Detention Center on Oct. 2, according to jail records. He is being held in lieu of a $232,000 bond, according to the release.

