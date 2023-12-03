Stolen Amazon delivery truck, guns, and drugs recovered in San Joaquin County

(FOX40.COM) –A box truck used to transport Amazon deliveries was reported stolen on the morning of Dec 3.

Later in the night at around 9:45 p.m. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported that they located the truck. Deputies say that although the items inside the stolen truck were not recovered, an investigation led them to a residence where a probation search took place. During the search, they found a room full of stolen merchandise, guns, drugs, and an illegal gaming operation.

Nearly 10 people were detained for further investigation.

